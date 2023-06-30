Sophia Culpo is sharing her side of the story about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios amid the pair’s ongoing drama.

“The real timeline. We broke up after the Drake concert Super Bowl weekend [in February] where he was seen making out with another girl,” Culpo, 26, wrote in a since-deleted TikTok Story on Wednesday, June 28 — one day after Berrios, 27, addressed allegations that he had cheated on the Culpo Sisters star. “Not bitter, in fact I know this situation has been one of my biggest blessings. I wish everyone in this situation all the best, including myself which is why I’m her to share the truth so I can officially be done with all of this. All love ❤️.”

Alongside the note, Culpo also shared alleged text messages between her and Berrios from February. The texts appear to debunk his timeline that the duo had called it quits in January.

In one alleged conversation from January 31, Culpo asked the NFL star, “Ok so you want to be with me,” to which he replied, “Yes I want to be with you.”

In another supposed text exchange from February 11, the two seemed to be discussing public speculation about their relationship. Culpo texted Berrios, “I really hope it doesn’t blow up any more but that’s not in my control.” Berrios, for his part, responded that he’ll “do everything in [his] power to make sure” the situation doesn’t blow up.

Berrios, for his part, addressed the cheating allegations against him in a video on Tuesday, June 27.

“I don’t want to start anything. I don’t want to fuel anything. I genuinely want all this to be over and everyone to move on and do whatever makes them happy,” the football player said in a candid Instagram Story clip. “I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one and towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of ‘we weren’t working out.’ So, when we split back in January, that’s why.”

Berrios added: “It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter. And we just didn’t work out, and that’s OK.”

Culpo, for her part, previously took to social media in March announcing that she and Berrios had broken up.

“I have a new apartment that I’m moving into. I just have to go back to New Jersey and get all of my stuff, which I’ve been kind of avoiding just because moving out of a long-term relationship where you guys, like, lived together — that’s really hard,” she said in a YouTube video at the time.

One month later, Culpo told fans that the split was “really hard to come to terms with” and that it didn’t end well.

“A lot of trust was broken. But I have an amazing support system, and I appreciate everyone’s love and support so, so much,” she via her Instagram Story at the time. “This community never fails to amaze me.”

In May, Berrios was seen at a Miami restaurant with TikTok star Alix Earle, sparking dating speculation. Earle, 22, and Berrios were also spotted in attending the Palm Tree Music Festival earlier this month.

Culpo appeared to shade Earle and Berrios in a since-deleted TikTok on Monday, June 26,

“Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends. I gotchu #girlsgirl,” Culpo captioned the clip, which featured her lip-syncing and the subtitle, “Me when the new supply catches on.”

After the video went viral, Culpo addressed the clip in another TikTok Story.

“I’m sorry the Internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn’t that deep,” she stated. “I’m literally getting texts from my friends like, ‘I’m thinking of you, are you doing OK?’ I’m good. I’m good. The internet is wild, but we’re good.”