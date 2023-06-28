Braxton Berrios has denied speculation that he cheated on his now-ex Sophia Culpo before their split earlier this year.

“I don’t want to start anything, I don’t want to fuel anything. I genuinely want all this to be over and everyone to move on and do whatever makes them happy,” the NFL star, 27, said in a candid Instagram Story video on Tuesday, June 27. “I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one and towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of ‘we weren’t working out.’ So, when we split back in January, that’s why.”

Berrios continued: “It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter. And we just didn’t work out, and that’s OK.”

While the Miami Dolphins athlete did not identify the former girlfriend in question on Tuesday, he dated Culpo, 26, for two years after going public with their romance in early 2021. The Culpo Sisters star confirmed in March that they had gone their separate ways.

“I have a new apartment that I’m moving into. I just have to go back to New Jersey and get all of my stuff, which I’ve been kind of avoiding just because moving out of a long-term relationship where you guys, like, lived together — that’s really hard,” the model said in a YouTube video at the time.

Several hours later, she noted via TikTok that she was “so single” while hanging at a spa with big sister Aurora Culpo. “The single sisters. Come and get her!!!!!!!” Sophia captioned her video, adding a “Single Life” hashtag to her post.

Sophia later alleged in an April Instagram Story that “a lot of trust was broken” in her relationship with Berrios, claiming that she found out that had started seeing influencer Alix Earle after reading a news article online before they officially ended things.

Berrios and Earle, 22, have since been getting closer. The TikTok star has even uploaded several videos with a man that many fans have speculated is Berrios.

While neither the pro athlete nor Earle have addressed the dating rumors, Sophia seemingly weighed in earlier this month.

“Me when the new supply catches on,” she captioned a TikTok video, which has since been deleted. “Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends. I gotchu #girlsgirl.”

The June video seemingly implied that Sophia thought Berrios was “love-bombing” Earle — a term for when an individual goes above and beyond to manipulate another into entering a romantic relationship — after Earle shared a video of her mystery man pouring her a glass of wine while on a plane.

Sophia later revealed via her Instagram Story that her post wasn’t meant to cause such a frenzy. She wrote: “I’m sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It really wasn’t that deep. I’m literally getting texts from my friends like, ‘I’m thinking of you, are you doing OK?’ I’m good. I’m good. The internet is wild, but we’re good.”

Berrios, for his part, added on Tuesday that he thinks it is “very weird and sad” to see his breakup cause drama. “I’ve been quiet because it’s totally out of character for me to talk about my private life publicly, but I feel like it needed to be touched on now,” he concluded.