Olivia Culpo and her sisters, Aurora and Sophia, are just like Us and share their clothes. Even the former Miss Universe’s pageant dress!

“For my prom I never bought anything. My mom always made me wear my older sister’s stuff,” the 28-year-old model tells Us while talking about the trio’s new Culpos x INC collection with Macys. “I always just had to wear what Aurora wore.”

But Sophia lucked out! “When it was Sophia’s turn for prom I had actually just won Miss Universe, so Sophia wore my Miss Universe dress. So extra! The youngest always gets so spoiled,” Olivia tells Us.

With that being said, Olivia understands. After all, she says she always used to sneak into Aurora’s room to try on her clothes while her big sis was out on Friday nights. “Literally just to pretend I was her. It was my favorite thing to do.”

Such a love for clothes and fashion makes the sisters a natural fit for collection collaborators. “This was the first project we ever did as a family.” Though it did come with its difficulties thanks to their incredibly varied tastes, they were able to combine each of their senses of fashion to create a cohesive collection filled with something for everyone!

“My style is more reflected in the glamier pieces. Sophia’s is a little more street style-oriented. And my sister Aurora is a little bit more boho.”

The first of the three drops launched on October 27, and is filled with cozy knits, chic loungewear and basically anything else you’d want to wear to feel good while working from home. “When I was coming up with designs for this it was the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and I really didn’t think there would be a time in the near future where we’d be able to get out of the house at all.”

However, there will be many more pieces to choose from when the other two drop in December and January. “I’m actually most excited for the second and third drop, so definitely keep an eye out!”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)