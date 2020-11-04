Gift from a goddess! Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2 collection is here and celebs are getting in on the fashionable fun.

On Friday, October 30, the 39-year-old’s second Ivy Park collection with Adidas dropped and it was as cool as the first one. Filled with lots of pretty colors and casually chic designs, the collab was such a hit that it sold out almost immediately. But for a few lucky stars who are friends with Queen Bey herself, that was no problem.

The Dream Girls star sent large wheeled carts filled with stylish goodies to Kerry Washington, Tina Knowles and more to try out themselves. The mobile closet was also covered with a drop screen featuring the same mountain landscape as the “Find Your Park” campaign, so celebs can have their own little photoshoot at home.

During her interview in British Vogue’s December 2020 issue, the “Formation” singer spoke to the importance of clothes and fashion. “During quarantine, fashion was a place of escape for me. My kids and I came up with Fashion Fridays. Every Friday, we would dress up in my clothes or make clothes together and take each other’s pictures,” she said. “It became a ritual for us and an opportunity to handle this crazy year together.”

She said that this little tradition is what inspired this new Ivy Park collection. “It consciously uses bright, bold colors to remind us to smile. I used a lot of neon yellow and coral mixed with baby blue and earth tones that felt soothing. They brought me joy and made me smile in the midst of a tough time for all of us.”

This is the second time the founder has gifted her friends a fun mailer. When she dropped the first line back at the start of this year. Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon and Cardi B all took to Instagram to show off their giant packages.

Keep scrolling to see all the A-listers trying on their new duds.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)