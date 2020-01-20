It’s finally here!

The Ivy Park x Adidas line launched (and sold out!) on Saturday, January 18, and to celebrate, Beyoncé sent awesome branded mailers to some of the biggest women in Hollywood, including Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon and Cardi B. Lucky ladies!

In a series of pictures and videos posted to social media, A-listers showcased the giant package, which comes in the form of a wheely rack that’s snapped shut with an orange cover. Once it’s opened, it reveals the entire super-cool collection. This sneak peek gave Us a glimpse at everything that’s included in the line. From a long windbreaker jacket to badass leggings to fierce dresses, there are definitely a few things we have our eye on.

DeGeneres revealed that her favorite piece was a pair of white sweats that look equal parts cozy and chic. Janelle Monáe exclaimed she was “obsessed” with the extra-long windbreaker, which she showed off in a video of her running around wearing it with the material billowing behind her like an athleisure train. Only Queen Bey would know that bold look would work.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” Beyonce said in a press release from the brand back in April 2019. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding IVY PARK on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

To see all the killer mailers Beyonce gifted the stars, keep scrolling.