



On Monday, December 9, Beyoncé took over Instagram feeds everywhere with a super important announcement: The first highly anticipated Adidas x IVY PARK Collection will launch on January 18, 2020 — and we can’t think of a better way to start the new year.

The 38-year-old triple threat posted not one, but six campaign photos teasing the unisex collection. So far, the singer’s given us a taste of gold accessories spelling out “IVY PARK,” like a grill, earrings and anklets. As for apparel, she modeled a maroon pullover with orange details and her Super Sleek 72 Sneakers — which are obviously a must-have.

Ivy Park is an athleisure brand for women, founded by Beyoncé in 2016. On April 4, 2019, the hitmaker revealed that her brand was going to relaunch and partner with Adidas. The first drop will feature an on-trend color palette consisting of maroon, orange and cream.

In an interview with Elle about the upcoming collection, the mom of three said, “This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power.”

She continued, “I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in IVY PARK. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules.”

According to photographs supplementing the Elle article, the collection will also include sporty dresses, asymmetrical coats, short-sleeved hoodies, fashionable track jackets and more. For the couture photoshoot, the star paired her favorite Ivy Park x Adidas athleisure pieces with those from luxury designers like Gucci and Valentino.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” said Beyoncé in a press release. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding IVY PARK on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”