Looking for an easy way to turn your day around? Well, Beyonce just dropped a brand-new collection of wearable merch and if you’re part of the Beyhive, it’s likely your dream come true.

The BeySearch Collection is made up of 11 on-trend pieces, including wardrobe staples like bike shorts, a bodycon dress, bucket hat, bodysuit and more! But the best part of all is that the pieces feature a pattern of images meant to reflect a Google Image Search of Queen Bey.

Beyonce and Jay-Z Just Took Couple Goals to the Next Level for a Gatsby-Themed Birthday Party

The eye-catching photo collage print is comprised of Beyonce’s best fashion moments over the years. Think, the singer’s album covers, personal polaroids, professional photoshoots and motifs that remind you of the music icon — like hot sauce.

But what also gets Us excited is how much the pattern resembles our childhood bedrooms — like when you’d plaster photos of your favorite celebs from a magazine onto your walls in a chaotic, yet purposeful fashion. For that reason, the collection gives us a nostalgic feel, taking us straight back in time to the ‘90s.

Sir John Explains How He Created Beyonce’s ‘Lion King’ Premiere Makeup Look

All of the pieces are available on beyonce.com and range from $40-$170 — something for every budget! Dress them up, dress ‘em now, or gift them to the Queen Bey-obsessed fan in your life.