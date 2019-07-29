Beyoncé wore a one-shoulder beaded Walter Collection gown with a sweetheart neckline and a super high slit up the thigh. She dazzled in silver Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a bold white cuff bracelet. To match her merlot-colored dress, she debuted Jimmy Choo sandals with feathery tassels. The superstar completed the killer look with a matching fur shawl.

The power couple celebrated their niece Teanna Carter’s 21st birthday party on Saturday, July 27, in New York City. The party had a Great Gatsby theme and the two obviously brought their A-game.

As for her beauty look, Queen B kept things simple by wearing her hair down in natural curls. She opted for a gold eyeshadow look, a neutral, glossy lip and radiant-looking skin.

Her hubbie, Jay–Z, rose to the 1920’s-inspired occasion as well, debuting a white Tom Ford suit jacket with a silk scarf and black pants. He completed the look with a white walking cane for dramatic effect.

The two took to Instagram over the weekend to show off their iconic look, as the power couple tends to do. Fans loved the glam mood, commenting things like, “THIS LOOK!!! Big divine feminine energy!!! Goddess vibes!!! Starlight shining so damn bright.” Another user passionately writes, “LONG LIVE QUEEN BEE🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝.”

Consider these glam Great Gasby looks your inspo for your next big date night — or at least your 1920’s-themed Halloween couple costume.