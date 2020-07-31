Beyoncé’s epic new visual album, Black Is King, officially dropped on Disney+ on Friday, July 31. The 85-minute film is full of buzz-worthy fashion and Us Weekly’s Stylish rounded up the music icon’s top six best looks.

The visual album is Queen Bey’s latest and greatest gift to the world, based on the music from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. The hitmaker casually dropped the album’s 1-minute trailer on Saturday, June 28, prompting fans to freak out in anticipation.

“Black Is King is a labor of love,” the mom of three wrote in the Instagram teaser. “It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year.”

And now that it’s here, it was definitely worth the wait. The film is breathtakingly beautiful and unsurprisingly, the fashion is next-level. The wardrobe was dreamt up by Beyonce’s longtime stylist and costume designer, Zerina Akers. The style mastermind tapped the biggest names in fashion, including Valentino, Burberry and Balmain — as well as smaller designers.

If you think the star’s Roberto Cavalli dress from Lemonade’s “Hold Up” music video was her best-ever, there’s a strong chance you’ll discover some new favorites. From itty-bitty custom cow-print miniskirts to chiffon gowns that look straight off the runway, there’s certainly no shortage of killer outfit inspo.

People have already flocked to Twitter to rave about the style. “Beyonceeeeeeeeeee I was not ready for these looks!” one user wrote. “THE FASHION is everything in #BlackIsKing.” Another tweeted, “The FASHION is on another level #BlackIsKing.”

Keep scrolling to check out six of Beyonce’s most stunning ensembles from the Black Is King visual album. But don’t let this keep you from watching in its entirety — you really need to experience every single look!

