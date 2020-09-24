This Boho-Chic Fringe Cardigan Is Going to Elevate Every Fall Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are so many reasons to celebrate the new season. We love the stunning fall foliage, the holidays being closer and the cozy, cool weather — but nothing gets Us more excited about autumn than the fashion we get to wear!

Sweater weather is our ultimate happiness, and we’re not afraid to say it. When we find a piece as gorgeous as this one from Ferbia, we have to share it with you. It has that quintessential boho-chic look that’s bound to be a seasonal staple, and it has the power to take a basic outfit and make it magical!

Get the Ferbia Women Boho Maxi Knit Open Front Sweater for prices starting at $34, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.



This long, open-front sweater is so fashion-forward, and looks way more expensive than it actually is. Imagine your dreamiest summertime kimono transformed into sweater form, and this is what you get! This sweater is currently available in nine different colors, all of which feature eye-catching geometric patterns. Honestly, we can’t pick a favorite — they’re all unique and chic!

As this piece is a maxi sweater, it’s loose and casual — but don’t get it twisted: You’ll make a statement when you slip this sweater on. The possibilities are endless: Team it with jeans and a T-shirt to amplify a simple look, or layer it over your go-to fall dress. Of course, the fringing on the hem of this sweater is the absolute cherry on top.

Shoppers claim that this sweater is why they’re ready for the temperatures to drop! Even in the heat of summer, Amazon customers were adding it to their carts in anticipation. After all, the earth tones go with everything — it would be silly to resist such a fabulous garment. We’re not even exaggerating when we say this is the perfect fall cardigan, and we’re buying it before sizes start selling out!

