This Batwing-Sleeve Top Has Us So Ready for Colder Weather

“Wake me up when September ends” — Green Day, but also Us impatiently waiting for the cooler weather to officially hit. September has given us a hint of that crisp fall weather, but Mother Nature is still being a little fickle right now and we’re growing impatient. We’ve been slowly filling our wardrobe with new pieces and we want to wear them already!

But one more couldn’t hurt, right? Especially now that real fall weather is just around the corner. Maybe even buying this top will send a message into the universe and kickstart the cold. Now that’s something to believe in!

Get the LETSRUNWILD Oversized Batwing Tunic Top for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top has a sweater look and shares the same softness, but it’s so lightweight and flowy that it operates more like a long-sleeve tee. It’s made of a lovely cotton blend and its hem falls to tunic length to capture that oversized, slouchy look we love for the season without appearing baggy. We love this length especially for fall too, since it’s prime leggings season!

This top may feel like a tee, but it has way more impressive features, such as the wide boat neckline you can let fall off one or both shoulders (or neither). And let’s talk about those sleeves! Accent sleeves are already the trend of the decade, and this batwing style nails the concept, falling looser on the upper arm and tapering at the forearm!

We also love this top because it’s a solid color, so it’s super easy to wear. Speaking of colors, there are nine for you to choose from. Excitement meter rising! For fall, you might specifically love shades like Caramel and Charcoal Black, but if you’re someone who lets the rainbow run wild on your wardrobe all year long, don’t forget to check out shades like Baby Pink, Purple, Sapphire and Turquoise!

Because this top is made of such a light material, it adds even more versatility to your outfits, able to be easily tucked into jeans or a midi skirt as well as worn loose over leggings or joggers. We also love that since the sleeve is fitted around the wrist, it won’t bunch up like crazy the moment we try to layer up come the extra-cold months. Ugh, that’s it! BRB, blasting our A/C!

