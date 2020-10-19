Bikini babe! Olivia Culpo sure does know how to slay in a swimsuit. With so many sexy shots to choose from, we decided to round up some of our all-time favorite swim moments.

Though the 28-year-old modeled for the Sports Illustrated Swim for the first time in 2018 as part of a “In Her Own Words” feature, she slayed in the 2020 cover alongside fellow stunners Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders. And according to Culpo, this big break was a dream come true. “I cut out a coffee table book and I put my head on the bodies,” she admitted on the morning show. “I’ve wanted this for my entire life.”

When getting ready for this particular bikini shoot, she exclusively told Us Weekly it is all about coming up with a game plan and knowing your best angles. “The secret is just knowing where you feel the most comfortable and that will translate so much more than doing four days at the gym [or] being on an insane diet,” she said during a video interview.

She’s also revealed a few at-home self-tanning product favorites that help her prep for not just this cover shoot, but all bikini pics. Her favorites include St. Tropez, Vita Liberata and Charlotte Tilbury’s Supermodel Body, which she says delivers an ideal glow.

As incredible as her toned, bronzed physique looks in itty-bitty swimwear on and off the ‘gram, we also can’t help but obsess over how she accessorizes the suits. From Privé Revaux sunglasses to chunky statement earrings from Altuzarra, the former Miss Universe knows how to style swim looks!

Keep scrolling to see all of Culpo’s hottest swim moments.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)