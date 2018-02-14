The moment has arrived: SI Swimsuit 2018 has hit newsstands. For those of Us oggling the beauties and their impressive figures, we’ve got something that will make your day: Their secrets to looking fabulous. From Olivia Culpo’s beauty routine, Lais Ribeiro’s body boosting trick, to Bianca Balti‘s fitness and workout tips read on to find out just how the supermodels get in fighting condition for Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit Issue.