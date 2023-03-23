It’s over. Sophia Culpo confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, are no longer together.

The reality star, 26, posted a TikTok video on Wednesday, March 22, that showed her hanging out with older sister Aurora Culpo, 33. “The single sisters,” read text overlaid on the clip. “Come and get her!!!!!!!”

In the video, Aurora joked about what to add to her dating profile as Sophia held a mug of tea. “Just took my lady to the spa,” quipped Sophia while wearing a blue bathrobe. “Couple’s retreat.” In her caption, she added the hashtags “#singlelife” and “#sosingle.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Earlier on Wednesday, Sophia revealed that she recently got out of “a long-term relationship” while recording her morning makeup routine. “I have a new apartment that I’m moving into,” she explained. “I just have to go back to New Jersey and get all of my stuff, which I’ve been kind of avoiding just because moving out of a long-term relationship where you guys, like, lived together — that’s really hard.”

The TLC personality didn’t specify when the breakup happened, but she hinted that it was some time ago. “I didn’t want to do it when it was fresh,” she said of retrieving her belongings. “I was like, ‘I will not survive that.’ Now I’m feeling much more confident and secure in being able to go back and do that.”

Sophia and Berrios, 27, went public with their romance in early 2021. The duo frequently made appearances on each other’s social media accounts, but eagle-eyed followers suspected a split after noticing that the NFL player hadn’t popped up on Sophia’s Instagram page since November 2022.

“Birthday weekend photodump!! My heart is so full,” the influencer wrote at the time, sharing photos and videos of her then-boyfriend sitting next to her as she blew out candles on a cake. “I’m so lucky and grateful to have such amazing people in my life who make me feel so loved. The perfect weekend.”

Aurora, for her part, filed for divorce from husband Michael Bortone in April 2022 after three years of marriage. The Culpo Sisters star and the Survivor alum, 49, share son Remi, 4, and daughter Solei, 2.

“The divorce is moving forward but we’re still living together,” Aurora said in a November 2022 episode of the family’s reality show. “So, it doesn’t really feel like that much has changed all the time. But now Mikey really wants to start separating our time with the kids and that means I have to come home to an empty house sometimes, which feels unbearable right now.”