Sophia Culpo isn’t holding back her feelings about ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios’ potential new relationship with Alix Earle.

The model, 26, seemingly shaded the NFL star, 27, and Earle, 22, in a since-deleted TikTok video. “Me when the new supply catches on,” read a subtitle in Culpo’s video, which was set to a TikTok sound titled, “Can I talk my shhh again.”

Culpo appeared to address Earle in the post’s caption, which read, “Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends. I gotchu #girlsgirl.”

The TLC personality’s video comes after Earle posted several TikToks featuring an unknown man, who fans suspect to be Berrios. One of the videos — captioned, “When he says ‘I’ll book the flights’” — features the social media star sitting on a plane while someone out of frame fills up her wine glass.

After the aforementioned shade made waves, Culpo addressed her cryptic post via her TikTok Story. “I’m sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn’t that deep,” she stated. “It really wasn’t that deep. I’m literally getting texts from my friends like, ‘I’m thinking of you, are you doing OK?’ I’m good. I’m good. The internet is wild, but we’re good.”

The Culpo Sisters star — whose sibling is model Olivia Culpo — appeared to follow up the rumors with another TikTok upload on Monday, June, 26. While cuddling with her dog, Bear, Culpo lip-synced along to audio which said, “You ever heard a rumor about yourself and actually wanted to hear more? Like, damn, what did I do next?” she captioned the post, “Tiktok scaries.”

The TikTok drama comes three months after Sophia confirmed in March that she and Berrios called it quits after two years of dating. Though the timeline of their split is unknown, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver last appeared on his ex’s Instagram in a November 2022 birthday post.

“The single sister,” Sophia captioned a March 22 TikTok with her sister Aurora Culpo. “Come and get her!!!!!!!” In the video, Sophia enjoyed a day at the spa as Aurora, 33, hilariously read her the results of a 23andMe DNA test.

That same day, the Rhode Island native revealed she recently got out of “a long-term relationship” while showing off her morning makeup routine via TikTok. “I have a new apartment that I’m moving into,” she explained in the since-deleted post, though didn’t mention Berrios by name. “I just have to go back to New Jersey and get all of my stuff, which I’ve been kind of avoiding just because moving out of a long-term relationship where you guys, like, lived together — that’s really hard.”

Sophia went on to note that she didn’t want to retrieve her belongings while the breakup was still “fresh,” adding, “I was like, ‘I will not survive that.’ Now I’m feeling much more confident and secure in being able to go back and do that.”

Earle, for her part, added fuel to her and Berrios’s dating rumors via a Monday TikTok upload, in which she hugged a shirtless man before recapping their day together in the Hamptons and at the Palm Tree Music Festival.