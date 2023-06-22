One of Brielle Biermann’s past tweets about her mother, Kim Zolciak, is making headlines following Kroy Biermann’s divorce accusations.

“One time I was walking out to go to dinner n my mom said get in the car we’re going somewhete [sic] I was like, ‘Uhhh where?’” Brielle, 26, tweeted in August 2020. “She said, ‘Shhh secret, get in.’ 2 HOURS LATER we end up at [a] casino in North Carolina 🙂 I was 20 [and] had to stay in the car the whole time. We were there til 3 am :-).”

While the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, did not respond to the accusations at the time, the social media message has resurfaced in light of her divorce from Kroy, 37.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Zolciak filed for divorce from Kroy, with whom she shares four minor children, after 11 years of marriage. The former football star — who adopted Zolciak’s daughters Brielle and Ariana, 21, from past relationships — subsequently accused his now-estranged wife of having a gambling problem in his request for full custody of sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

Zolciak has since denied Kroy’s claims about her parenting. “It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” her attorney said in a June 13 statement. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

The statement continued: “Kim has remained quiet through the divorce process thus far for the sake of the children, but with this most recent filing, she has no choice but to speak up. The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world, and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way.”

Brielle, for her part, is not looking to take sides in the messy divorce battle after briefly unfollowing Kroy on Instagram.

“Everybody knows that Brielle and Kim’s bond is unbreakable, so it was natural for her to take her mom’s side when they filed for divorce,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this week. “Brielle was upset initially because her mom was upset, so she unfollowed Kroy. After taking some time to take a step back and reevaluate things, Brielle loves her dad, too. Kroy has been there for her in every way and has shown her nothing but love since he came into her life.”

The insider noted that Brielle — who even shared a Father’s Day tribute to Kroy on Sunday, June 18 — ultimately refollowed her stepfather because she “loves” both of her parents.