Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s eldest daughters, Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann, didn’t let their parents’ divorce drama stop them from celebrating Kroy Biermann on Father’s Day.

“Happppppy Fathers Day!” Brielle, 26, captioned a photo of herself and the retired athlete, 37, via her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 18. She recently re-followed Kroy on the social media platform after briefly unfollowing him after the divorce announcement last month.

Meanwhile, Ariana, 21, showed off their “father’s day festivities,” which included backyard pyrotechnics with Kroy and her brothers, via her own Instagram Story. She explained that she rescheduled her virtual book club to spend time with her family and added another photo of herself and Brielle with the Minnesota native. “Happy father’s day i love you @kroybiermann,” she wrote alongside the family photo.

The retired football player adopted Ariana and Brielle — both of whom Kim, 45, welcomed in previous relationships — in 2013. Kroy and the Bravo personality also share Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kane and Kaia, 9.

Ariana and Brielle’s tributes to Kroy come one month after he and the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce following 11 years of marriage. The court case quickly turned ugly as Kim filed a motion to have her estranged husband undergo drug testing, alleging that she saw Kroy “smoking marijuana” and was concerned for her children’s safety. Kroy fired back by questioning Kim’s parenting and requesting a psychological evaluation due to her “troubling behavior” and alleged gambling problem. The “Tardy for the Party” singer completed a parenting course amid the dispute.

Court documents filed by the former NFL player on June 12, obtained by Us Weekly, state that the estranged couple’s split is “far from amicable and continues to deteriorate.” The docs also revealed that the pair are continuing to cohabitate out of “financial necessity.”

Kroy also asked the court to appoint a guardian ad litem (GAL) during his and Kim’s custody battle for their four minor children. A GAL, which can be an attorney or mental health professional, is tasked with acting as a child’s voice and in the child’s best interest throughout the case.

The former linebacker claimed in his June 12 filing that his request is an “attempt to shield” the children from the “negative fallout of their parents’ divorce.” Kroy subsequently accused Kim of using “abusive, profane and threat-laden language” at himself while in front of their children.

His estranged wife fired back in a statement to Us on Wednesday, June 14, shared via her attorney, David Beaudry.

“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” the message read. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”