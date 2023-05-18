Gone to pot. Kim Zolciak-Biermann filed a motion to have her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, drug-tested amid their contentious divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, “requests that this Court issue an order to compel Respondent, Kroy Biermann, to submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screen and to not cut or remove any of his hair until such time as the screen is complete,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 17. The former Bravo personality filed the request in Fulton County, Georgia, one day prior.

Per the legal paperwork, Zolciak-Biermann — who shares sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, with the former Atlanta Falcons star, 37 — claims to have “seen Respondent smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in Respondent’s care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to Respondent’s drug use.” The Don’t Be Tardy alum further requested that Biermann — who also adopted her daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, after the pair tied the knot in 2011 — pay for the testing at his own “expense.”

Zolciak-Biermann’s request is just the latest filing in the exes’ tumultuous split. The duo both filed for divorce earlier this month, per documents obtained by Us at the time, listing their official date of separation as April 30.

The former NFL star, for his part, requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of his and Zolciak-Biermann’s four children in his May 8 divorce filing. Though he and the reality star are both still living under the same roof in their Alpharetta, Georgia home — they’re “avoiding each other” the best they can, an insider exclusively told Us on Thursday, May 11 — he also requested ownership of their house.

As their legal battle only continues to heat up, the former couple have seemingly taken jabs at each other via social media. Zolciak-Biermann and the athlete have since unfollowed each other on Instagram, and the Montana native appeared to throw shade at his estranged wife.

“My ring Meant a Thing,” Biermann added to his Instagram bio earlier this month. His profile used to read, “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, shared a cryptic quote about love and “consideration” on Tuesday — the same day she filed the motion to have her ex drug-tested.

“The highest form of love is consideration. When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail,” she posted via her Instagram Story. “Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you.”