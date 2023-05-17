What she is looking for? Kim Zolciak-Biermann reflected on love shortly after calling it quits with Kroy Biermann following more than a decade of marriage.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 44, took to Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 16, to share a quote which read, “The highest form of love is consideration. When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you.”

In response to the post, Zolciak-Biermann added the 100 emoji. The social media upload comes after Us Weekly confirmed on May 8 that the Bravo personalities both filed paperwork to end their marriage. Court documents obtained by Us stated that the now-estranged couple listed April 30 as their separation date.

Biermann, 37, noted in his court filing that he was seeking “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of his four children with the reality star. He also requested ownership of the former couple’s home as he continues to look after the kids.

According to the legal paperwork, the former athlete also claimed his marriage was “irretrievably broken.” He later took to Instagram to seemingly throw shade at Zolciak-Biermann with a bio change.

“My ring Meant a Thing,” Biermann added to his profile one day after the divorce news, which previously read, “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

The former Don’t Be Tardy stars, who tied the knot in 2011, share four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Following their wedding, Biermann adopted Brielle, 26, and her sister Ariana, 21, who the Florida native welcomed during previous relationships.

Years before their breakup, Zolciak-Biermann broke down why she didn’t want reality TV to affect her personal life. “[Divorce is] not an option in my house,” she told Fox News in October 2017. “I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way. My marriage is definitely first.”

The “Tardy for the Party” singer claimed at the time that other Housewives went through divorces because of the “hype of TV and the publicity” that comes with being in the spotlight. She added that it is “easier to get divorced” than to work on a relationship.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us that Zolciak-Biermann’s pals were surprised by the split news. “Kim’s friends were shocked to find out that she and Kroy had marital issues and were getting a divorce,” the insider shared. “It was something she really kept hidden, even from her inner circle of friends.”

The source continued: “It’s heartbreaking for them because [their pals] truly believed Kim and Kroy had something really special and would last forever. Some of their friends believe they’ll manage to work things out, but others aren’t so sure.”