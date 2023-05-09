He’s got something on his mind. Kroy Biermann had a subtle yet shady response after his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, filed for divorce.

The former NFL player, 37, took to Instagram on Monday, May 8, to add a sentence to his bio which read, “My ring Meant a Thing.” Biermann, who rarely posts on the social media platform, previously didn’t have the reference on his account.

“Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party,” read Biermann’s original bio before the change, which addressed their hit Bravo series.

Zolciak-Biermann, 44, for her part, has yet to publicly address the former couple’s split. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s personal life made headlines on Monday after TMZ obtained court documents about their divorce. In the legal paperwork, the reality star listed the pair’s date of separation as April 30.

One day before news broke, Zolciak-Biermann raised eyebrows with a meme she shared via her Instagram Story, which read, “Uber driver asked me, ‘Do you have a man?’ I said, ‘I am a man.’ He been quiet ever since. You ain’t about to kidnap me!”

The former Don’t Be Tardy stars, who tied the knot in 2011, share four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann, 37, also adopted his estranged wife’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Earlier this year, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome were going through financial issues after their mansion was in foreclosure. According to documents obtained by Us in February, their property on Manor Golf & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia, was set to be auctioned off to the highest bidder one month later.

“The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed,” the documents read. “The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees.”

The paperwork noted that the foreclosure proceedings began in August 2022 after Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann defaulted on their mortgage. The TV personalities, however, denied speculation about their assets.

“Ok you guys, my house had not sold for $257,000,” Zolciak-Biermann explained in a November 2022 Instagram Story while showing off the house. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, okay? For real.”

The auction for the home was later canceled by the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC. Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann, meanwhile, have remained more tight-lipped on their social media accounts amid the drama.

Zolciak-Biermann’s last Instagram post with her now-estranged husband offered a glimpse at a date night. “Had the best weekend!! I love Nashville ❤️ Great company, A Great time for a Great cause @brightforbrett Huge thank you to @brittanyaldean @jasonaldean for your hospitality 💫,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2022.