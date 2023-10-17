Kim Zolciak-Biermann and estranged husband Kroy Biermann faced legal drama — and possible foreclosure — ahead of their 2023 split.

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2023 that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her then-spouse’s Georgia mansion was in foreclosure, after Zolciak-Biermann denied in November 2022 that she was having legal trouble.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann, who tied the knot in November 2011, purchased the estate — located in Manor Golf & Country Club in Georgia — in 2012 for $880,000.

While Brock & Scott, PLLC announced in February 2023 that the estranged couple’s house was no longer going to auction, their marriage seemingly took a hit amid all the drama. News broke in May 2023 that the Don’t Be Tardy alum filed for divorce from Biermann after quietly separating one month prior.

Scroll down for a breakdown of the estranged spouses’ legal drama — and foreclosure issues: