Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann have finally agreed to sell their Georgia mansion — and it’s on the market for double what they paid.

The estranged couple’s family home, located in Milton, Georgia, is now listed for $6 million, Us Weekly can confirm. The house includes seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an arcade, bar, wine cellar, movie theater and gym. The outdoor space features a pool and basketball court and is located on the 18th hole of the Manor Golf & Country Club.

Zolciak-Biermann, 45, and her estranged husband, 38, purchased the house in 2012 for $880,000. According to Zillow, the original asking price was $3.2 million as of October 3, but on Monday, October 16, the price was changed to $6 million.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s Georgia home has been a topic of conversation since November 2022. At the time, Zolciak-Biermann denied that she and Biermann were having financial issues and therefore were selling their property.

“OK you guys, my house had not sold for $257,000,” she explained via an Instagram Story at the time. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK? For real.”

However, Us confirmed in February that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann’s mansion was in foreclosure and that Trust Bank planned to auction off the home the following month.

Later that month, the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC announced that the forthcoming sale of the estate would no longer take place. The firm didn’t get any more details about the circumstances surrounding the auction cancellation.

While the house was temporarily saved, Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann’s marriage wasn’t as lucky. The pair filed for divorce in May after 11 years together.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time, referring to the duo reportedly owing the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

Zolciak-Biermann’s legal woes made headlines once again in August when she was sued for unpaid credit card bills of $156,080.64. The amount includes accrued interest after Zolciak-Biermann allegedly stopped making payments on the HSBC/SAKS credit card, according to court documents obtained by Us.

Her oldest daughter Brielle, 26, found herself in hot water as well when she was sued by American Express National Bank for allegedly failing to pay off a $12,870.25 balance on an AmEx card, according to documents obtained by Us. (Us has reached out to Kim and Brielle for comment.)

That same month, following a brief reconciliation, Biermann filed for divorce a second time. In addition to discussing custody of their four children — KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — the retired NFL player tried to convince a judge to allow him to sell his and Zolciak-Biermann’s house to lessen their debt during their divorce. (Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s two oldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana, 21, from prior relationships when they tied the knot in 2011.)

“He is asking that the court order the house to be placed on the market, and hopefully sold immediately,” Biermann’s lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, said in a statement to Us on August 31. “If the court orders it then the court can enforce the order. It is taking control out of the hands of the parties. And this is exactly what needs to be done at this point.”

The former football player argued that selling the home would help their children financially and emotionally. The sale would provide “enough income to secure their own individual residences, thus taking the children out of the toxic environment,” Biermann alleged in the court filing.

Biermann claimed in September court documents that his estranged wife was trying to delay their divorce to stay in the Georgia house longer. However, he noted that the estate was set to be foreclosed on in November.

“[Zolciak-Biermann] has stated that she prefers to file for bankruptcy; a move that will ensure that the parties and their children will remain under the same roof for a significant period of time,” the court docs read. “Without the receipt of equity from the sale of the marital residence, the parties cannot afford to move out of the residence and into new residences.”

Zolciak-Biermann, meanwhile, told TMZ in September that the decision to sell was “mutual” and claimed that she “told him what to do” with the house.