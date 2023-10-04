Kim Zolciak-Biermann appears to be embracing an “out with the old” mentality by putting estranged husband Kroy Biermann’s designer shoes up for sale amid their messy divorce.

“These are Kroy’s Dior shoes. These are so cute; they were worn one time,” Zolciak-Biermann, 45, said in an Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, October 3. “Excellent condition. Perfect condition I should say. So cute.”

In the clip, Zolciak-Biermann showed off a pair of Biermann’s high-top Christian Dior sneakers, which were adorned with a floral design. “Men’s Dior shoe size 13,” the text overlaid on the video read, noting that the asking price was $600.

In a second video, she showed off another pair of size 13 sneakers, which were going for the same price.

“Worn one time, guys. Excellent condition Louboutins,” Zolciak-Biermann said of the black and white high-tops.

Along with Biermann’s unworn footwear, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was also selling some of her own designer shoes — including one pair of Gucci heels for $1,250 and Balmain pumps for $600.

Biermann, 38, has yet to acknowledge his ex’s social media posts. The uploads came shortly after Zolciak-Biermann skipped out the pair’s September 27 divorce hearing.

Both Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, but they briefly reconciled in July. One month later, however, Biermann filed for divorce again, claiming in court docs obtained by Us Weekly that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Together, the exes share kids Kroy “KJ” Jr. 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Zolciak-Biermann has since filed for the second divorce petition to be dismissed, downplaying her and Biermann’s marital woes. In court documents filed on September 25, Zolciak-Biermann claimed that she and Biermann are “repeatedly” sleeping together despite calling it quits — alleging that they most recently had sex “on or about” September 7.

Biermann, for his part, was quick to put his foot down. He responded to her claims in his own set of court docs, saying he has “no desire to reconcile”with Zolciak-Biermann.

“The fact that he engaged in sexual relations with [Zolciak-Biermann] does not indicate a desire to reconcile,” the documents read. “[Biermann], after this second filing, remains steadfast in his desire to leave [Zolciak-Biermann], leave the marital residence, with the children, and provide a home for them that is calm and stable; the opposite of their current environment.”

As details about the former couple’s sex life were aired publicly, both Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann were set to attend a divorce hearing on September 27. When Zolciak-Biermann was absent, her lawyer, David Beaudry, claimed that she had been on a flight back from Colombia, where she was filming the reality show The Surreal Life.

“Her presence was not waived for today, so she is supposed to be here,” the attorney shared at the time. “I did not waive her presence.”

After the hearing, a source told Us that Zolciak-Biermann missed the obligation because she “had to make money,” since she and Biermann have “zero money” and “are broke.”

Biermann’s lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, speculated to Us last month that Zolciak-Biermann’s “grand plan is to file for bankruptcy” amid the ongoing divorce, which would force the estranged couple to stay under the same roof.

In August, Biermann filed a request for a court to order the sale of the twosome’s Georgia home, which is set to be foreclosed on next month. According to Biermann’s lawyer, “it is very likely that Kroy and Kim will come out with almost nothing” if the house is forced into foreclosure.