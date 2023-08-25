Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann-s 2nd Split Caused by Toxicity

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s divorce is back on just one month after they reconciled, and their inner circle isn’t surprised.

“People knew it wouldn’t last,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of Zolciak-Biermann, 45, and her estranged husband, 37. “In the end, it was all about fights and finances.”

The twosome initially filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. In July, however, they dismissed their petitions as some of the tension between them eased. “They’re getting along, so [Kim] called it off,” a source explained at the time, noting that they could still split again in the future. “Tomorrow might be different.”

The détente seems to be over, because Biermann filed for divorce again on Thursday, August 24. Biermann again described his marriage as “irretrievably broken,” as he did in his original filing. He requested full legal and physical custody of their four minor children, as well as alimony and child support. He also wants exclusive use of their home in Alpharetta, Georgia, and seeks to restrain Zolciak-Biermann from the property.

“There has been so much toxicity between them recently,” the first insider tells Us, adding that Zolciak-Biermann is already thinking about her next career moves. “She has no money coming in. She’s working on new projects without Kroy.”

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann tied the knot in 2011 after meeting at a Dancing Stars of Atlanta event where Biermann was competing against Zolciak-Biermann’s Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Sherée Whitfield. The duo went on to welcome sons Kroy Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Before their reconciliation, the estranged duo’s divorce battle had gotten messy, with Zolciak-Biermann filing a motion to have Biermann drug-tested. Biermann, meanwhile, wanted Zolciak-Biermann to undergo a psychological evaluation and claimed that she has an excessive gambling problem.

Zolciak-Biermann filed back at her ex’s claims in June. “It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” her lawyer said in a statement at the time. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

The twosome called off their split weeks later despite the heated back-and-forth, but an insider told Us that another breakup was a strong possibility. “They are still living together, but every day is an uphill battle,” the source explained in late July. “Those close to them think the reconciliation will be short-lived. There’s simply too much bad blood and hatred toward each other. There’s a lot of s–t talking, and it’s hard to see how this will be resolved amicably.”