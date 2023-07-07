Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann have seemingly worked things out as they have called off their divorce amid their ongoing drama.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, filed to dismiss her divorce from the former Atlanta Falcons star, 37, on Friday, July 7.

The pair — who share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — both filed for divorce in May, per court documents obtained by Us at the time. The paperwork listed their date of separation as April 30. Biermann, for his part, claimed in the documents that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

At the time, the former athlete — who adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, after tying the knot with the Bravo personality in 2011 — also requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of his and his ex’s four children.

As the pair were still living together in their Alpharetta, Georgia, home amid their split, Biermann requested ownership of the property — and further asked for Zolciak-Biermann to be “restrained” from coming to the house. He also requested child support.

The reality star, for her part, filed a motion to have her ex drug-tested. In the May 16 paperwork, obtained by Us, the Florida native claimed to have “seen Respondent smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in Respondent’s care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to Respondent’s drug use.”

The Biermanns’ marriage — and growing family — played out on the family’s Bravo spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, for eight seasons between 2012 and 2020. While their split came as a surprise to fans, it also shocked their close pals.

“Kim’s friends were shocked to find out that she and Kroy had marital issues and were getting a divorce,” a source exclusively told Us in May. “It was something she really kept hidden, even from her inner circle of friends.”

Several months before the former couple filed for divorce, Us confirmed that the Biermann’s Alpharetta home was in foreclosure after the stars defaulted on their mortgage payments in August 2022. An auction of the property was scheduled for early 2023 but was later canceled. Following the news of their split, TMZ reported that the Don’t Be Tardy alums owed $1.1 million in back taxes.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”