Out of the loop. Kim Zolciak-Biermann didn’t give her pals a heads up about her split from Kroy Biermann amid their alleged legal problems.

“Kim’s friends were shocked to find out that she and Kroy had marital issues and were getting a divorce,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It was something she really kept hidden, even from her inner circle of friends.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s close confidants “only found out about it from the news,” the insider adds.

Us confirmed on Monday, May 8, that Zolciak-Biermann, 44, and the former NFL player, 37, separated on April 30. Both parties filed for divorce in May.

“It’s heartbreaking for them because [their pals] truly believed Kim and Kroy had something really special and would last forever,” the source tells Us. “Some of their friends believe they’ll manage to work things out, but others aren’t so sure.”

No matter what the outcome, the reality star’s squad plans to “be there for them to show support any way they can.”

Zolciak-Biermann made headlines in fall 2022 when rumors surfaced that she and Biermann were having legal issues and therefore had sold their Georgia home. At the time, the Bravo personality denied the claims, saying via her Instagram Story in November 2022, “My house had not sold for $272,000.”

However, Us confirmed in February that the Don’t Be Tardy stars’ Georgia estate was in foreclosure and was set to be auctioned off the following month. According to court documents obtained by Us, Trust Bank began the foreclosure process in August 2022 after the then-couple defaulted on their mortgage.

Brock & Scott, PLLC announced in February that Biermanns’ house was no longer going to auction. Despite the positive news, the duo, who tied the knot in November 2011 and sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — called it quits two months later.

The twosome’s divorce proceedings quickly turned messy with Biermann describing their marriage as “irretrievably broken” in his May divorce filing.

The former Atlanta Falcons player requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of the four minor kids he shares with Zolciak-Biermann, according to court documents obtained by Us. (After tying the knot with the Kashmere Kollections founder, Biermann also adopted her two older daughters from prior relationships, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.)

Biermann also requested “exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence” as the pair are currently living together at their home in Alpharetta, Georgia. The retired athlete asked the judge that his ex “be restrained and enjoined from coming” to the house after she “vacates” the property.

The “House of Kim” podcast host, for her part, claimed in her May court filing that “she is a loving, fit and proper parent to have joint legal and primary physical custody of the parties’ minor children.” She asked that she be “awarded temporary and permanent physical custody and joint legal custody” of the four youngest kids.

Zolciak-Biermann requested that her estranged husband “pay temporary and permanent child support” and “temporary and permanent alimony.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones