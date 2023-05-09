Already getting messy. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann shocked Bravo fans and stars alike with their May 2023 split.

Us Weekly confirmed at the time that the former NFL player filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The now-estranged couple met in 2011 and tied the knot one year later.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Biermann expanded their family with son Kroy “KJ” Jr in 2011, son Kash in 2012 and twins Kaia and Kane in 2013. (The former athlete, for his part, also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle and Ariana.)

While documenting their home life for Don’t Be Tardy — which was canceled in 2021 after eight seasons — Zolciak-Biermann said reality TV wouldn’t affect her personal life. “[Divorce is] not an option in my house,” she told Fox News in October 2017. “I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way. My marriage is definitely first.”

The “Tardy for the Party” singer claimed at the time that other Housewives when through divorces because of the “hype of TV and the publicity” that comes with being in the spotlight. She added that it is “easier to get divorced” than to work on a relationship.

Before their divorce made headlines, Us confirmed in February 2023 that the twosome’s mansion was in foreclosure. According to documents obtained by Us, their Manor Golf & Country Club property in Alpharetta, Georgia, was set to be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

The TV personalities, however, denied speculation about their assets. “OK you guys, my house had not sold for $257,000,” Zolciak-Biermann previously claimed in a November 2022 Instagram Story while showing off the house. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK. For real.”

The auction was later canceled by the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC. According to Biermann’s divorce filing, the pair continued to live together amid their breakup.

“The minor children of Petitioner and Respondent are presently residing with Petitioner,” his May 2023 documents stated. “Petitioner shows that he should be awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence … Petitioner shows that Respondent should be restrained and enjoined from coming about the marital residence after she vacates.”

Following news of the shocking split, Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen revealed how Zolciak-Biermann was coping.

“[I] sent my condolences, because it’s a sad thing. They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love,” he said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live in May 2023. “I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get. They were a couple that I thought they were in it for the long haul. [I was] very surprised [and I am] sorry to hear that.”

Scroll down for everything to know about the duo’s split and subsequent custody battle: