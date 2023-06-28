Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s friend Elise Humphries is sharing her side of the story after Kroy Biermann accused Humphries of “kidnapping” the exes’ son.

“There was zero kidnapping. I took KJ, one of [my daughter] Alanna’s closest friends, to the Blairsville annual rodeo that he was super excited about,” Humphries wrote in a lengthy post via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 28. “His mother Kim, who is an incredible mom and friend, gave me permission and brought him to meet me & his two best friends, one is my daughter.”

Zolciak-Biermann and her estranged husband — who share kids Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kane and Kaia, 9 — filed for divorce in May, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. Amid their contentious split, Biermann, 37 — who adopted the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s older daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, following their 2011 nuptials — called 911 on June 16 and alleged that he was “filing kidnapping [charges] for his son going to the rodeo,” according to the police report obtained by Us on Tuesday, June 27.

In one of the five calls the estranged spouses made to 911 on June 16 — which was obtained by TMZ — Zolciak-Biermann, 45, detailed her troubles with Biermann and said that she gave permission for her friend “Elise” to take her son to the rodeo.

In Humphries’ Instagram Story, she further alleged that “[KJ’s] father, Kroy, is desperately trying to control every move to ensure he gets full custody and child support so he falsely accused me of kidnapping KJ so he can appear as the parent who takes the kids out.” She also called the former Atlanta Falcons player’s accusations “defamatory and slander.”

Humphries claimed that Zolciak-Biermann did not “misuse” 911, adding that the former Bravo personality was “terrified I was going to get arrested for taking her son to the rodeo.”

Zolciak-Biermann has been locked in a messy court battle with the athlete since their separation on April 30.

Biermann is seeking full custody of his four children with his estranged wife, accusing Zolciak-Biermann of excessive gambling and requesting that she undergo a psychological evaluation. (Zolciak-Biermann slammed her ex’s statements about her parenting skills in a statement on June 14.)

Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, filed a motion to have the athlete drug tested, claiming she has seen him smoke marijuana and worries about their children’s safety in his care.