The drama continues. Kroy Biermann is requesting that estranged wife Kim Zolciak-Biermann undergo a psychological evaluation amid their contentious divorce.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, May 22, the former Atlanta Falcons star, 37, requested that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, be psychologically tested as their divorce rages on.

Biermann further claimed that the reality star has “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to Petitioner’s filing for divorce” and is “unable to properly care for the children.” Zolciak-Biermann and the former NFL defensive end share four minor children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. (Biermann also adopted the former Bravo personality’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Arielle, 21, two years after he and Zolciak-Biermann wed in 2011.)

Zolciak-Biermann has allegedly been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance” and “this compulsion has financially devastated the parties,” Biermann stated in the filing. He further alleged that “[Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling” that she cannot properly take care of their kids. He also provided thousands of dollars’ worth of checks and withdrawals from their bank account as proof of Zolciak-Biermann’s alleged gambling.

The athlete’s filing comes just days after Zolciak-Biermann filed her own motion requesting that her estranged husband undergo a drug test — claiming that she is worried about her children’s safety in his care.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” singer claimed to have seen Biermann “smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in Respondent’s care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to Respondent’s drug use,” Per the documents, obtained by Us on Wednesday, May 17.

While the former couple have been living together in their Alpharetta, Georgia, home amid their split, Biermann requested in his initial divorce paperwork earlier this month that he gets the “exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence.” The Montana native also asked that Zolciak-Biermann “be restrained and enjoined from coming” to the house after she “vacates” the property.

Furthermore, the athlete requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of the duo’s minor children.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that the exes owe $1.1 million in back taxes. A source exclusively told Us at the time that the “financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” adding that “between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

In addition to allegedly owing over $1 million in taxes, the pair faced even more financial hardship earlier this year. In February, Us confirmed that their five-bedroom Alpharetta house was in foreclosure after defaulting on their mortgage payments in August 2022. Though an auction of the property was initially scheduled for March, it was later canceled.

Us Weekly has reached out to Zolciak-Biermann’s reps regarding Biermann’s new filing.