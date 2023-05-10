A tough road. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann were dealing with “financial issues” before their split that led to the end of their marriage, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” the source says of the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, and the former NFL player, 37. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that the “Tardy for the Party” singer and Biermann owe more than $1.1 million in unpaid taxes. Hours later, news broke that the couple had filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the “House of Kim” podcast host submitted her divorce filing on Monday, May 8. In the filing, the Florida native described her marriage as “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The Bravo personality — who listed the duo’s date of separation as April 30 — also asked for child support and alimony and requested that Biermann pay her legal fees.

Zolciak-Biermann and the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker met in 2010 at a charity event in Georgia. The estranged couple share four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. After their wedding, Biermann also adopted his wife’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

In his own court filing, the former athlete requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of the duo’s minor children. The twosome are still living together in their five-bedroom Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion, but Biermann requested “exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence.” The Montana native also asked that Zolciak-Biermann “be restrained and enjoined from coming” to the house after she “vacates” the property.

Earlier this year, Us confirmed that the couple’s home is in foreclosure. The pair purchased the 6,900-square-foot residence — which is located in Alpharetta’s Manor Golf & Country Club — in 2012 for $880,000. After the duo defaulted on their mortgage payments in August 2022, Trust Bank began foreclosure proceedings. An auction of the property was scheduled for March but was later canceled, with no update on whether it will proceed at a later date.

The twosome’s split came as a shock to some Bravo fans, who watched them weather years of life under the microscope of reality TV, first on RHOA and then on their spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy. Zolciak-Biermann’s pals were also surprised by the breakup, as well as the couple’s financial problems.

“Kim’s friends were shocked to find out that she and Kroy had marital issues and were getting a divorce,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this week. “It was something she really kept hidden, even from her inner circle of friends.”

The reality star’s closest confidants “only found out about it from the news,” the insider added.

Some of the pair’s friends believe there’s still a chance they’ll “work things out” before the split is finalized. “It’s heartbreaking for them because [their pals] truly believed Kim and Kroy had something really special and would last forever,” the source explained.

Neither Zolciak-Biermann nor her estranged husband have publicly commented on the split, but Biermann hinted at the tension with a recent update to his Instagram bio. As of Monday, he added a sentence reading, “My ring Meant a Thing.”

Before the change, the short bio read: “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”