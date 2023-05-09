Getting messy. Kroy Biermann described his marriage to Kim Zolciak-Biermann as “irretrievably broken” in his divorce filing and requested sole custody of the duo’s minor children.

The former NFL player, 37, filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, on Monday, May 8. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Biermann asked for “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of the four kids he shares with the Bravo personality: Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

The estranged duo are currently living together at their home in Alpharetta, Georgia, but the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker requested “exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence.” Biermann also asked that the “Tardy for the Party” songstress “be restrained and enjoined from coming” to the house after she “vacates” the property.

The former athlete has also requested child support from Zolciak-Biermann as well as “reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees and expenses of litigation.”

News of the couple’s split broke on Monday after TMZ reported that the “House of Kim” podcast host filed for divorce from Biermann after 11 years of marriage. The twosome tied the knot in November 2011 after meeting the year prior at a charity event in Atlanta. After their wedding, Biermann adopted his wife’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

The duo’s breakup comes amid reports that they are struggling with their finances. Earlier this month, TMZ reported that the pair owe the IRS more than $1.1 million in back taxes, and in February, Us confirmed that their Georgia home is in foreclosure.

The reality star and her estranged husband purchased the 6,900-square-foot residence — which is located in the Manor Golf & Country Club — in 2012 for $880,000. The former couple defaulted on their mortgage payments in August 2022 before Trust Bank began its foreclosure proceedings on the mansion. An auction of the property was scheduled for March but was later canceled.

Neither Zolciak-Biermann nor her ex have publicly commented on the split, but eagle-eyed fans noticed that Biermann hinted at the split with an update to his Instagram bio. As of Monday, the Montana native added a sentence reading, “My ring Meant a Thing.”

Before the change, Biermann’s bio read: “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

The last line referenced the family’s RHOA spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy, which aired for eight seasons from 2012 to 2020. Bravo confirmed the show’s cancelation in May 2021.

Years before the couple’s split, Zolciak-Biermann swore off divorce, saying that it was “not an option” in her house. “I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way,” the “Google Me” songstress told Fox News in October 2017. “My marriage is definitely first.”