The best intentions. Kim Zolciak-Biermann swore off divorce five years before her split from husband Kroy Biermann.

“That’s not an option in my house,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, told Fox News in October 2017, adding that she was determined to keep reality TV from harming her relationship with the former NFL player, 37. “I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way. My marriage is definitely first.”

The “Tardy for the Party” songstress went on to say that she felt some of her fellow Housewives had gotten divorced because of the “hype of TV and the publicity” that comes with being famous, adding that it’s “easier to get divorced” than take the time to work on a marriage.

The Florida native recently filed for divorce from the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker after 11 years of marriage. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Zolciak-Biermann listed the couple’s date of separation as April 30.

The “House of Kim” podcast host and Biermann, who tied the knot in 2011, share four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. The former athlete also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

News of the duo’s split came as a shock to fans, as the pair were one of only a few Bravo couples who had survived the so-called reality TV curse. The former couple met in 2010 at a charity event involving Zolciak-Biermann’s RHOA costar Shereé Whitfield, and their first meeting was captured by Bravo cameras.

“I’ve never in my life seen an ass like that,” the “Google Me” singer told her future husband upon their first meeting. “I just had to tell you. Adorable.”

The twosome’s wedding was also documented by Bravo for the spinoff series Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding. The show — later retitled Don’t Be Tardy — aired for eight seasons before the network canceled it in 2021.

“Kim’s not sad about Don’t Be Tardy ending. Yes, it’s emotional because of how long her family filmed the show and all the memories they created, but she sees this as a positive change,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021 after the show’s cancelation. “She feels like she’s finally free after a 13-year-long relationship to get to do other projects she’s wanted to do.”

As recently as February, Zolciak-Biermann was gushing over her husband on social media, sharing an Instagram video of him vacuuming their Georgia home while wearing nothing but boxer briefs. “Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, okay? Mhm…yes sir,” the Bravo personality quipped at the time.

That same month, Us confirmed that the pair’s five-bedroom house was in foreclosure after they failed to make their mortgage payments. An auction for the property — which the duo purchased in 2012 for $880,000 — was scheduled for March but later canceled.