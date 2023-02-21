Mr. Clean! Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim-Zolciak Biermann’s husband, Kroy Biermann, tidied up the couple’s mansion just days after news broke it was in foreclosure.

“Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, okay? Mhm…yes sir,” Kim, 44, said in a video posted via Instagram on Sunday, February 19. In the clip, the former Bravo star admires her hubby, 37, as he vacuums while donning nothing besides a pair of black boxer briefs.

The social media upload marks the first time Kim has mentioned her home since Us Weekly confirmed it was in foreclosure last week. The home — which is located in the Manor Golf & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia — is set to be auctioned off to the highest bigger on Tuesday, March 7, from the steps of the Fulton County courthouse, according to documents obtained by Us on Friday, February 17.

“The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed,” the documents read. “The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees.”

Trust Bank began the foreclosure proceedings in August 2022 after the couple defaulted on their mortgage.

Kim and Kroy, who tied the knot in November 2011, purchased their 6,9000-square-foot house in 2012 for $880,000. The estate includes 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms along with a spa, waterfall, basketball court and elevator.

The reality star previously denied that the mansion had been in foreclosure via her Instagram Stories in November 2022.

“Ok you guys, my house had not sold for $257,000,” she explained while showing off the property. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, okay? For real.”

While Kim and Kroy are living a more private these days — the outside linebacker retired from the NFL in 2016 — they were given their own spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding – which documented the couple’s 2011 nuptials — following the Florida native’s time on RHOA.

The show was later retitled Don’t Be Tardy and documented the “Tardy for the Party” singer as she and the former NFL player juggled their professional and personal lives while raising their family. The duo welcomed sons KJ and Kash in 2011 and 2012, respectively, followed by twins Kaia and Kane in 2013. Kim’s daughters Brielle, born in February 1997, and Ariana, born in October 2001, whom Kim has from previous relationships, were adopted by the professional athlete in July 2013.

Tardy ran for eight seasons before being canceled by Bravo in May 2021. However, an insider told Us at the time that Kim was ready to move on from the series.

“Yes, it’s emotional because of how long her family filmed the show and all the memories they created, but she sees this as a positive change,” the source explained. “She feels like she’s finally free after a 13-year-long relationship to get to do other projects she’s wanted to do.”