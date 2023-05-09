From one Housewife to another. Bethenny Frankel slammed Kim Zolciak-Biermann amid reports that she and estranged husband Kroy Biermann were behind on their taxes ahead of their split.

“They’ve always been people who seem like they’re spending more than they have,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, said in a TikTok video shared on Monday, May 8. “He’s on a football salary, she’s on a Housewives salary and they’re spending like the f–king plane’s going down. The thing is, you can’t spend more than you make.”

The Business Is Personal author added: “It’s the old Housewives model to get on the show, make no money, spend, spend, logo, logo, car, car house, house, bankruptcy, foreclosure because you can’t f–king keep up. You’re writing checks you can’t cash, and it’s gross. It’s, like, what’s wrong with America.”

The former Bravo personality went on to address TMZ‘s report that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, and Biermann, 37, owe $1.1 million in back taxes. “Pay the IRS,” Frankel advised. “You gotta f–king pay. You wanna play? You gotta f–king pay.”

News broke on Monday that the “Tardy for the Party” singer recently filed for divorce from Biermann. In court docs obtained by TMZ, the Florida native listed April 30 as their date of separation. The duo, who wed in 2011, share four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted his wife’s daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

In February, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair’s five-bedroom home was in foreclosure. An auction of the property was scheduled for March 7 but later canceled.

The twosome purchased the 6,900-square-foot residence — which is located in the Manor Golf & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia — in 2012 for $880,000. The former couple defaulted on their mortgage payments in August 2022 before Trust Bank began its foreclosure proceedings on the mansion.

Three months later, Zolciak-Biermann denied reports about the foreclosure, showing off her home in an Instagram Story. “OK, you guys, my house had not sold for $257,000,” the reality star claimed in November 2022. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK? For real.”

Frankel, for her part, told followers that “everyone gets humbled real quick” when the IRS gets involved.

“These two were so perfect and were so in love … and then when the s–t goes sideways, you invited us in when it was going good and it looked like a fairy ​tale, or [you] made us believe it was,” the Skinnygirl entrepreneur said. “Well, guess what? We’re coming out with you too. So, no one’s gonna f–king respect your privacy at this time because there is no privacy at this time. I think I get particularly lit when people spend what they don’t have.”

The Bethenny Ever After alum went on to note that her own apartment was furnished by IKEA when she began her stint on RHONY in 2008. “I didn’t have it, so I didn’t pretend I had it,” she recalled. “I f–king hate all show and no go. I hate fronting and stunting. Pay your f–king bills. That’s all I have to say. Pay your f–king bills.”