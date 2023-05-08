Focusing on the positive? Kim Zolciak-Biermann offered a glimpse at a sweet family moment one day before news broke about her divorce from husband Kroy Biermann.

Zolciak-Biermann, 44, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 8, to share a video of her kids Kash, 10, Kaia, and Kane, both 9, having fun in their home. Two of her children playfully pulled their sibling down the stairs as the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filmed them.

The former Bravo star also shared a meme via her Instagram Story, which read, “Uber driver asked me, ‘Do you have a man?’ I said, ‘I am a man.’ He been quiet ever since. You ain’t about to kidnap me!”

One day later, Zolciak-Biermann and the former athlete, 37, made headlines after TMZ obtained court documents about their divorce on Monday, May 8. In the legal paperwork, Zolciak-Biermann listed the couple’s date of separation as April 30.

Ahead of their split following more than a decade of marriage, the pair’s romance was documented on RHOA. Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann, who also share son Kroy “KJ” Jagger Jr., 11, were originally introduced at a charity event called Dancing Stars of Atlanta in 2010.

The duo started dating shortly after their first meeting and tied the knot in November 2011. The former NFL player, for his part, later adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Earlier this year, the former Don’t Be Tardy stars made headlines after Us Weekly confirmed that their mansion was in foreclosure. According to documents obtained by Us in February, their property on Manor Golf & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia, was set to be auctioned off to the highest bidder one month later.

“The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed,” the documents read. “The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees.”

The paperwork noted that the foreclosure proceedings began in August 2022 after the couple defaulted on their mortgage. Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann, however, previously denied speculation about their assets.

“Ok you guys, my house had not sold for $257,000,” the TV personality explained in a November 2022 Instagram Story while showing off the house. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, okay? For real.”

Zolciak-Biermann later showed off the Montana native vacuuming their mansion in just his underwear. “Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, okay? Mhm…yes sir,” she said in a video posted via Instagram in February.

The auction for the home was later canceled by the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC.