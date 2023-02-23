Remaining unbothered! Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann showed off the most treasured parts of her Georgia mansion following the news it has gone into foreclosure.

“OK you guys, this is definitely one of my favorite rooms, called the Hollywood Room. That chandelier, even though it doesn’t look like it, I think it’s 8 feet wide by 7 feet tall,” Zolciak-Biermann, 44, said via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 21. “Whatever, my kids love it.”

The reality star gave her followers a 360-degree view of the family den, which is decorated in black and white decor and includes a crystal chandelier and ceiling-to-floor arch windows. The former Real Housewives star added that her kids have a “lot of fun” in that room, referencing a balloon that got stuck in the massive light fixture.

Earlier in the day, Zolciak-Biermann flaunted a different portion of her home — her newly redone pool. (The 6,900-square-foot house also includes a spa, waterfall, basketball court and elevator and includes five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms.)

The Tardy for the Party alum’s property — which is located in the Manor Gold & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia — went into foreclosure in August 2022 after Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann defaulted on their mortgage, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, February 17.

“The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed,” the documents read. “The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees.”

The house is now set to be auctioned off by Trust Bank to the highest bigger on Tuesday, March 7, from the steps of the Fulton County courthouse.

Despite their legal woes, Kim and Kroy — who tied the knot in 2011 — have continued to put their estate on display since news of the foreclosure broke.

The former Bravo personality took to social media to show off her hubby, 37, while he vacuumed their home in nothing but black boxer briefs earlier this week.

“Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, OK? Mmmhmmm … yes sir,” Kim gushed of the former NFL star’s backside via her Instagram Stories at the time. (The pair share six children together: Kroy “KJ” Jagger Jr., 11, Kash, 10, twins Kaia and Kane, 9, and Arielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, Kim’s daughters from previous relationships whom Kroy adopted in July 2013.)

While the couple, who starred in Tardy for the Party together for eight seasons until its cancellation in May 2021, have been silent about their current legal woes, Kim previously denied that the mansion had been in foreclosure via her Instagram Stories in November 2022.

“OK you guys, my house had not sold for $257,000,” she explained while showing off the estate. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK? For real.”