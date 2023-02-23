Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s daughters Brielle and Ariana Biermann denied that their Georgia mansion is in foreclosure.

“Don’t believe everything you hear,” Ariana, 21, told TMZ on Wednesday, February 22, shortly after news broke about her home being up for auction. “Everything is still there. We all live there.”

Brielle, 25, and Ariana claimed that a big “misunderstanding” led to the “crazy” foreclosure news. “[We have] gone through this already in November,” Brielle added, referring to when rumors first surfaced about their house.

The duo’s comments come after Us Weekly confirmed the mansion is in foreclosure. According to documents obtained by Us on Friday, February 17, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, and husband Kroy Biermann‘s property on Manor Golf & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder in March.

“The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed,” the documents read. “The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees.”

The paperwork noted that the foreclosure proceedings began in August 2022 after the couple defaulted on their mortgage. Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann, 37, who tied the knot in 2011, have previously denied speculation about their assets.

“Ok you guys, my house had not sold for $257,000,” the reality star explained in a November 2022 Instagram Story while showing off the house. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, okay? For real.”

Earlier this month, Zolciak-Biermann took to social media to show the former athlete vacuuming their mansion in just his underwear. “Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, okay? Mhm…yes sir,” the former Bravo personality, who also shares kids Kroy “KJ” Jagger Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, with Biermann, said in a video posted via Instagram on Sunday, February 19.

Zolciak-Biermann later showed the highlights of her Georgia mansion. “OK you guys, this is definitely one of my favorite rooms, called the Hollywood Room. That chandelier, even though it doesn’t look like it, I think it’s 8 feet wide by 7 feet tall,” she said in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 21. “Whatever, my kids love it.”