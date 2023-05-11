Steering clear of awkward run-ins. While Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are still living together amid their divorce, they’re making sure to stay out of each other’s way.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, and the former NFL star, 37, are “avoiding each other” in their shared Georgia home in the wake of their split, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s a big house.”

The estranged couple share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted the singer’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, after their 2011 wedding.

Us confirmed on Monday, May 8, that the Bravo personality and the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker both filed paperwork to end their marriage — shortly after TMZ reported that the duo owed more than $1 million in back taxes. Per court documents, both parties listed their date of separation as April 30.

According to the first source, deciding to file for divorce was “not an overnight situation” — but Zolciak-Biermann “never complained to anyone” about her relationship, leaving her inner circle “shocked.”

A second insider hinted that the pair’s money troubles played a part in their separation.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” the insider exclusively told Us on Wednesday, May 10. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

Biermann is requesting ownership of their Georgia estate. In February, Us confirmed that the duo’s five-bedroom property was in foreclosure. An auction on the house was scheduled for March but was later canceled.

In his filing, Biermann also asked for “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of their four kids and claimed his marriage to Zolciak was “irretrievably broken.” (The Dancing With the Stars alum provided the same reasoning in her own set of paperwork.)

In the days since their split made headlines, Zolciak-Biermann and the Montana native have unfollowed each other via Instagram. The athlete also seemed to slam his ex with a new addition to his Instagram bio.

“My ring Meant a Thing,” he included in his profile on Tuesday, May 9. His bio previously read: “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

The “House of Kim” podcast host, for her part, appeared unbothered in a video she shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday. In the clip, the Don’t Be Tardy alum was noticeably missing her wedding ring while playing Fortnite with daughter Brielle. (Brielle also unfollowed Biermann on the app.)

While fellow Bravo personality Lala Kent called the pair’s breakup “devastating” in an Instagram Story on Monday, former Housewife Bethenny Frankel shared a different perspective.

“These two were so perfect and were so in love … and then when the s–t goes sideways, you invited us in when it was going good and it looked like a fairy tale, or [you] made us believe it was,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, shared via social media on Tuesday, addressing the Georgia residents’ financial woes. “Pay the IRS. You gotta f–king pay. You wanna play? You gotta f–king pay.”