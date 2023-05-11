Pulling the plug. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann have made noticeable changes to their social media presences amid their divorce.

Days after news broke of their split, the Bravo alums have officially unfollowed each other via Instagram. Zolciak-Biermann, 44, was initially one of 13 people the former NFL player, 37, kept up with on the platform but has since been removed from the list. Likewise, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum axed Biermann’s account from those she follows.

The estranged couple still have photos of one another displayed via their respective Instagram feeds, including a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute from June 2022. “Happy Fathers Day to the best dad on this planet @kroybiermann,” Zolciak-Biermann gushed at the time alongside a slideshow of family photos. “We are so grateful for you and all that you do. We couldn’t do this life without you…. it’s no easy task raising boys to be men but you are doing one hell of a job! We ❤️ you!!!”

The Don’t Be Tardy alums share four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann is also the adoptive father of the singer’s daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21. (Brielle has since unfollowed the former linebacker amid her parents’ breakup.)

Biermann filed for divorce on Monday, May 8, after 11 years of marriage, claiming in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that his relationship with Zolciak-Biermann is “irretrievably broken.” He requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of the pair’s children and asked for the “exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence” in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The Montana native wants his estranged wife to “be restrained and enjoined from coming” to the home after she “vacates” the property. He asked that Zolciak-Biermann pay child support, as well as “reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees and expenses of litigation.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum subsequently filed her own set of divorce docs on Monday, listing the duo’s date of separation as April 30.

Neither Biermann nor the “House of Kim” podcast host have directly addressed their split, but the retired athlete made a telling tweak to his Instagram bio. He added the phrase, “My ring Meant a Thing,” to his profile, which previously read, “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

Ahead of their separation, fans speculated about the twosome’s financial status. Us confirmed in February that the reality stars’ Manor Golf & Country Club mansion is in foreclosure. An auction was scheduled for the following month but was later canceled.

Zolciak-Biermann and her estranged husband defaulted on their mortgage payments in August 2022, and TMZ reported earlier this month that the duo owe more than $1.1 million in unpaid taxes. A source exclusively told Us on Wednesday, May 10, that “financial issues” played a role in the pair’s split.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” the insider explained. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

Zolciak-Biermann returned to social media on Wednesday for the first time since her divorce made headlines, sharing an Instagram video of herself and Brielle playing Fortnite. Her wedding ring was visibly missing from the footage.