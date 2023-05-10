Choosing sides? Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s daughter Brielle seemingly supported her mother amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann.

Eagle-eyed Bravo fans noticed that Brielle, 26, was no longer following Biermann, 37, on Instagram shortly after the pair’s split made headlines. However, Brielle wasn’t the only family member to make a major social media change.

Biermann raised eyebrows on Tuesday, May 9, when he threw shade at Zolciak-Biermann, 44, in his Instagram bio. “My ring Meant a Thing,” the former NFL player added to his profile, which previously read, “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, May 8, that the Bravo personalities both filed paperwork to end their marriage after more than a decade together. Court documents obtained by Us stated that the now-estranged couple listed April 30 as their separation date.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The former Don’t Be Tardy stars, who tied the knot in 2011, share four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Following their wedding, Biermann adopted Brielle and her sister Ariana, 21, who the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum welcomed during previous relationships.

Years before news broke of the duo’s split, Zolciak-Biermann broke down why she didn’t want reality TV to affect her personal life. “[Divorce is] not an option in my house,” she told Fox News in October 2017. “I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way. My marriage is definitely first.”

The “Tardy for the Party” singer claimed at the time that other Housewives went through divorces because of the “hype of TV and the publicity” that comes with being in the spotlight. She added that it is “easier to get divorced” than to work on a relationship.

Zolciak-Biermann frequently gushed about the Montana native via social media before calling it quits. “Find yourself a man that can do it all 😉 makes life much easier 😝 and keeps it exciting 🥰,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2022 alongside a photo of herself and Biermann.

Along with their divorce, the duo have made headlines in recent months for their apparent financial troubles following reports that their Georgia mansion is in foreclosure.

However, a source exclusively told Us that the Florida native’s pals were surprised by the breakup. “Kim’s friends were shocked to find out that she and Kroy had marital issues and were getting a divorce,” the insider shared. “It was something she really kept hidden, even from her inner circle of friends.”

The source continued: “It’s heartbreaking for them because [their pals] truly believed Kim and Kroy had something really special and would last forever. Some of their friends believe they’ll manage to work things out, but others aren’t so sure.”