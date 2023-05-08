Seeing the similarities. Lala Kent explained how Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann‘s shocking split reinforced her own beliefs about marriage.

“I just saw the news about Kroy Biermann and Kim getting divorced. And I have to say, [it’s] so devastating, right?” the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, said via Instagram Story on Monday, May 8. “Never like to see that, especially kids being involved makes me sad.”

Kent noted that news of the former Bravo stars calling it quits made her reflect on her personal life.

“It just puts another cosign on what I want in my life — which is no partner. No partner, not happening, not happening,” the beauty mogul, who was engaged to Randall Emmett from 2018 to 2021, added. “I can control me. I can’t control other people, right? When you tell me, ‘Here’s an intimate partner, you guys get along, maybe you’ll last forever, maybe they’ll tell you everything all the time.’ That says to me, ‘Liability.’ I don’t like liabilities.”

The Utah native’s comments come hours after TMZ obtained court documents about the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s divorce on Monday, May 8. In the legal paperwork, Zolciak-Biermann, 44, listed the couple’s date of separation as April 30.

The former Don’t Be Tardy stars, who tied the knot in 2011, share four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann, 37, also adopted his estranged wife’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Kent, for her part, went through a high-profile split with Emmett, 52, after welcoming their daughter, Ocean in March 2021. Us Weekly confirmed later that year that the pair had ended their engagement and were going their separate ways amid cheating allegations.

According to Kent, the former couple have limited communication as they coparent their daughter.

“We communicate through an app, and it has just to do with Ocean,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2022. “There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it. Ocean is the main focus and that’s how we communicate. If it doesn’t have to do with her, I have no desire to communicate with that person.”

The businesswoman went on to praise the support she received from her loved ones, exclusively telling Us in July 2022, “I feel very fortunate to have the support system that I have. [Ocean’s] very easy. I got lucky. I can’t even remember the last time that I actually saw her cry with tears. She fake cries all day long. She’s a little dramatic queen and I’m like, ‘You’re hustling me right now! I don’t see anything coming out.'”

Kent said she felt “very different” while preparing to document her life for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

“If you took my life and it was like a puzzle, I would say it’s pretty much finished,” she added at the time. “There [are] just a few pieces I need to find. I know this is like such a strange analogy, but I feel happy. I’m excited to be back.”