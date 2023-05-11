Focusing on the positive? Kim Zolciak-Biermann seemed to send a subtle message to Kroy Biermann in her first post since their divorce made headlines.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, shared a video of herself to Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 10, where she attempted to play the online video game Fortnite. Zolciak-Biermann, who was visibly not wearing her wedding ring, was all smiles as she tried to put on her gaming headset alongside daughter Brielle, 26.

Zolciak-Biermann’s social media upload comes after the former NFL player, 37, raised eyebrows when he threw shade at her in his Instagram bio. “My ring Meant a Thing,” Biermann added to his profile on Tuesday, May 9, which previously read, “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, May 8, that the Bravo personalities both filed paperwork to end their marriage after more than a decade together. Court documents obtained by Us stated that the now-estranged couple listed April 30 as their separation date.

Biermann noted in his court filing that he was seeking “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of his four children with the reality star. He also requested ownership of the former couple’s home as he continues to look after the kids.

According to the legal paperwork, the former athlete also claimed his marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The former Don’t Be Tardy stars, who tied the knot in 2011, share four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Following their wedding, Biermann adopted Brielle and her sister Ariana, 21, who the Florida native welcomed during previous relationships.

Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest child, for her part, seemingly showed support for her mother by unfollowing Biermann shortly after news broke about their split.

Meanwhile, Bravo stars such as Andy Cohen and Lala Kent publicly weighed in on the shocking breakup. The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 54, said he “did not” expect for the former reality star to pull the plug on her marriage.

“[I] sent my condolences, because it’s a sad thing. They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love,” the Bravo executive producer said on Tuesday’s episode of his radio show, SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get. They were a couple that I thought they were in it for the long haul. [I was] very surprised [and I am] sorry to hear that.”

Kent, 32, however, noted that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann calling it quits made her reflect on her personal life.

“It just puts another cosign on what I want in my life — which is no partner. No partner, not happening, not happening,” the beauty mogul, who was engaged to Randall Emmett from 2018 to 2021, added. “I can control me. I can’t control other people, right? When you tell me, ‘Here’s an intimate partner, you guys get along, maybe you’ll last forever, maybe they’ll tell you everything all the time.’ That says to me, ‘Liability.’ I don’t like liabilities.”

Amid the drama, a source exclusively told Us that Zolciak-Biermann’s pals were surprised by the breakup. “Kim’s friends were shocked to find out that she and Kroy had marital issues and were getting a divorce,” the insider shared. “It was something she really kept hidden, even from her inner circle of friends.”

The source continued: “It’s heartbreaking for them because [their pals] truly believed Kim and Kroy had something really special and would last forever. Some of their friends believe they’ll manage to work things out, but others aren’t so sure.”