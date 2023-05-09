Checking in. Andy Cohen revealed what he and Kim Zolciak-Biermann have communicated in the aftermath of her split from Kroy Biermann.

“[I] sent my condolences, because it’s a sad thing. They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love,” the Bravo executive producer, 54, said on the Tuesday, May 9, episode of his radio show, SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

Cohen said he “did not” expect for the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, to pull the plug on her marriage after more than a decade. “I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get,” he added. “They were a couple that I thought they were in it for the long haul. [I was] very surprised [and I am] sorry to hear that.”

According to the Missouri native, Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann, 37, “seemed so much in love” before calling it quits. Cohen’s insight comes one day after the former couple’s divorce made headlines on Monday, May 8. In legal paperwork obtained by Us Weekly, Zolciak-Biermann listed the couple’s date of separation as April 30.

The pair’s romance and family life was documented on RHOA and Don’t Be Tardy following their 2011 nuptials. Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann share four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. The former NFL player also adopted the Florida native’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Before filing for divorce, Zolciak-Biermann said she wouldn’t allow reality TV to negatively influence her personal life. “[Divorce is] not an option in my house,” she told Fox News in October 2017. “I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way. My marriage is definitely first.”

Biermann, for his part, raised eyebrows amid the split when he changed his Instagram bio to include a dig at his estranged wife. “My ring Meant a Thing,” he added after previously only writing, “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

Cohen is not the only Bravo star who has since weighed in on the shocking split. Lala Kent opened up about how Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann’s divorce reinforced her own beliefs about marriage.

“I just saw the news about Kroy Biermann and Kim getting divorced. And I have to say, [it’s] so devastating, right?” the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, who was previously engaged to Randall Emmett, said via Instagram Story on Monday.

Kent continued: “It just puts another cosign on what I want in my life — which is no partner. No partner, not happening, not happening. I can control me. I can’t control other people, right? When you tell me, ‘Here’s an intimate partner, you guys get along, maybe you’ll last forever, maybe they’ll tell you everything all the time.’ That says to me, ‘Liability.’ I don’t like liabilities.”

Bethenny Frankel, however, had more harsh words for Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann.

“These two were so perfect and were so in love … and then when the s–t goes sideways, you invited us in when it was going good and it looked like a fairy ​tale, or [you] made us believe it was,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, said in a TikTok video on Monday amid reports of the twosome’s tax issues. “Well, guess what? We’re coming out with you too. So, no one’s gonna f–king respect your privacy at this time because there is no privacy at this time. I think I get particularly lit when people spend what they don’t have.”