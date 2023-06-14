Kim Zolciak-Biermann is firing back after Kroy Biermann made a number of accusations about her parenting amid the pair’s contentious split.

“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” the 45-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s lawyer said in a statement to People on Tuesday, June 13. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

The statement continued: “Kim has remained quiet through the divorce process thus far for the sake of the children, but with this most recent filing, she has no choice but to speak up. The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world, and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way.”

The former reality star, who shares sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, with Biermann, 37, accused her estranged husband of making her seem like “something she is not” following their messy split.

“Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all,” the statement concluded.

Zolciak-Biermann’s divorce from the retired athlete has played out publicly since Us Weekly confirmed in May that the Don’t Be Tardy alums both filed paperwork to end their marriage after more than a decade together. Court documents obtained by Us at the time listed April 30 as the duo’s date of separation.

The former NFL player, for his part, noted in his divorce filing that he is seeking “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of his four children with the singer. (He previously adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom she welcomed before the pair’s 2011 wedding.)

Biermann later requested in subsequent court docs that his estranged wife undergo a psychological evaluation. The Montana native’s filing came days after Zolciak-Biermann submitted her own motion requesting that he take a drug test, claiming that she is worried about their children’s safety in his care.

Earlier this month, Biermann filed another motion in the Superior Court of Fulton County for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem for the twosome’s minor children. The documents accused Zolciak-Biermann of using “direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive profane, and threat-laden language at the Petitioner with little concern if the children are present.”

Amid the legal drama, fellow Bravo stars such as Shereé Whitfield have weighed in on Zolciak-Biermann’s surprising breakup. According to the TV personality, 53, Zolciak-Biermann is currently struggling in her personal life.

“I am in touch with her, and I was shocked. I thought her and Kroy [were] going to be forever. I’m really sad for them,” Whitfield said about her former costar on the Sunday, June 11, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I’ve been in contact with her, and she’s not doing well. She’s not doing well. No, she’s taking it really bad.”