Offering her insight. Shereé Whitfield claimed that Kim Zolciak-Biermann is struggling in her personal life following her split from Kroy Biermann.

“I am in touch with her, and I was shocked. I thought her and Kroy [were] going to be forever. I’m really sad for them,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 53, said about her former cast member, 45, on the Sunday, June 11, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

According to Whitfield, Zolciak-Biermann is facing many challenges amid the major life change. “I’ve been in contact with her, and she’s not doing well. She’s not doing well,” the Bravo star added. “No, she’s taking it really bad.”

Us Weekly confirmed in May that the former reality star and Biermann, 37, both filed paperwork to end their marriage after more than a decade together. Court documents obtained by Us stated that the pair listed April 30 as their separation date.

The former athlete, for his part, noted in his court filing that he is seeking “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of his four children with the reality star: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. He also requested ownership of their home as he continues to look after the kids.

Shortly after the breakup news made headlines, Biermann raised eyebrows when he seemingly threw shade at his estranged wife via his Instagram bio. “My ring Meant a Thing,” he added to his profile, which previously read, “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

The former Don’t Be Tardy stars tied the knot in 2011. Following their wedding, the former NFL player adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom she welcomed during previous relationships.

The divorce has continued to play out publicly after the Montana native requested in court docs late last month that the “Tardy for the Party” singer undergo a psychological evaluation. Biermann’s filing came days after Zolciak-Biermann submitted her own motion requesting that he take a drug test, claiming that she is worried about her children’s safety in his care.

According to a source, the former couple’s issues got worse amid financial woes. (In February, Us confirmed that their mansion was in foreclosure. An auction was initially scheduled for the following month — but it was ultimately canceled.)

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” an insider exclusively told Us about the duo in May, who reportedly owe more than $1 million in back taxes. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

Amid the drama, Andy Cohen recalled his past concerns about Zolciak-Biermann’s finances. “There are so many clips of me saying to Kim, ‘I am worried about the way you spend your money. He is not a football player, he is a retired football player,'” the Bravo producer, 55, said in a May episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “Kroy was a retired football player. They didn’t have the football player money coming in anymore.”