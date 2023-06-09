Kim Zolciak Removes Biermann From Social Media Amid Messy Kroy Divorce

It’s all happening? Kim Zolciak-Biermann officially dropped Kroy Biermann‘s last name from her social media amid their divorce.

The former Bravo star, 45, shared an Instagram post on Thursday, June 8, that hinted at a potential return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta. “See you soon 🎥 @bravotv #RHOA,” Zolciak-Biermann, who appeared on the reality series from 2008 to 2012, wrote alongside a photo of her with Lisa Wu, Shereé Whitfield and DeShawn Snow.

Eagle-eyed followers, however, were quick to point out the other new addition to Zolciak-Biermann’s online platform. The reality star removed “Biermann” from her Instagram handle — but it is still included on her Twitter.

The former couple made headlines in May when Us Weekly confirmed that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann, 37, both filed paperwork to end their marriage after more than a decade together. Court documents obtained by Us stated that the pair listed April 30 as their separation date.

The former NFL player, for his part, noted in his court filing that he is seeking “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of his four children with the reality star: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. He also requested ownership of their home as he continues to look after the kids.

Biermann, who adopted the Florida native’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from previous relationships, later raised eyebrows when he seemingly threw shade at his estranged wife in his Instagram bio. “My ring Meant a Thing,” he added to his profile, which previously read, “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

The pair’s messy split has continued to play out in the public eye when Biermann requested late last month that Zolciak-Biermann undergo a psychological evaluation in court docs obtained by Us. His filing came days after the “Tardy for the Party” singer submitted her own motion requesting that he take a drug test, claiming that she is worried about her children’s safety in his care.

Before their breakup, Zolciak-Biermann broke down why she didn’t want reality TV to affect her personal life. “[Divorce is] not an option in my house,” she told Fox News in October 2017. “I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way. My marriage is definitely first.”

The former TV personality claimed at the time that other Housewives went through divorces because of the “hype of TV and the publicity” that comes with being in the spotlight. She added that it is “easier to get divorced” than to work on a relationship.

Amid the drama, Biermann hinted that Zolciak-Biermann was interested in a return to reality TV. “Don’t be so obvious,” the former athlete captioned a May 26 Instagram post showing a cartoon of a blonde woman in front of a camera.