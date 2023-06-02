Kroy Biermann addressed reports that estranged wife Kim Zolciak-Biermann can no longer access their family’s online store, The Biermann’s Closet, amid the pair’s messy divorce.

“Biermann’s Closet is a family business; Kim designated the items to be sold and Kroy insured that items were listed on the site and delivered to the customer,” Biermann’s lawyer, Marlys Bergstrom, told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, June 2. “Until recently there had been little activity on the site. However, since the divorce, there has been some traffic, and some items have been sold; one being a wig. These are wigs that Kim designated and approved were to be sold on the site; they hadn’t attracted any attention until recently.”

The statement continued: “Kroy was just doing what he had always done; he managed the actual logistics of the site and ensured that all items purchased were recorded, processed, and shipped.”

Bergstrom added that Biermann, 37, was “integrally involved with Biermann’s Closet,” from the beginning, noting that the former NFL star “built the website, set up Shopify, set up affiliate marketing for the site with tracking links, took and posted pictures, wrote product descriptions, received, fulfilled, processed and shipped orders.”

The attorney’s statement comes one day after a source exclusively told Us that Biermann had taken “control” over the business.

“[Kim] will have to through the court system to figure out what will happen,” the insider said. “She can’t do anything about it at the moment.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, previously announced last month that she was selling some of her wigs through The Biermann’s Closet. “Enjoy shopping personal pieces from Kim’s salon that are slightly worn or even some that are BRAND NEW,” read the listing description. (Zolciak-Biermann has become known for her extensive hairpiece collection, even dropping a song called “Wig” in July 2018.)

At the time, the reality star was selling seven different pieces, including a brunette lace front, an ash-blonde mane with dark roots and a bouncy honey-colored creation. The toupees range in price from $1,500 to $2,750.

However, she later took to social media on Wednesday, May 31, to urge fans not to purchase anything from the store. “Please do not purchase from Biermann’s Closet at this time until further notice. Thank you,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time. “I will be setting up a new website for all things Kim and kids.”

While the items are still available, the source told Us that Biermann is the one selling the various hairpieces. “Kroy has control over it. He’s even selling her wigs,” the insider claimed, adding that Zolciak-Biermann is “working on setting up a similar online business of her own.”

The pair’s business drama comes after both Zolciak-Biermann and the Montana native filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, on May 8 after 11 years of marriage. The exes share four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted his estranged wife’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Since their separation was made public, the Don’t Be Tardy alums have been in an ongoing legal back-and-forth. Biermann claimed the “Google Me” singer has a gambling “compulsion,” which led to their split. Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, submitted her own motion requesting her estranged husband takes drug test, claiming that she is worried about her children’s safety in his care.

Shortly before their divorce made headlines, TMZ reported that the duo owed the IRS more than $1 million in back taxes. In February, Us confirmed that their five-bedroom home in Georgia is in foreclosure. A sale for the property was scheduled for March but was later canceled.

The TV personalities, meanwhile, denied speculation about their assets. “OK you guys, my house had not sold for $257,000,” Zolciak-Biermann claimed in a November 2022 Instagram Story. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK. For real.”

Following news of the shocking split, Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen revealed how Zolciak-Biermann was coping with separation.

“[I] sent my condolences, because it’s a sad thing. They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love,” he said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live in May 2023. “I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get. They were a couple that I thought they were in it for the long haul. [I was] very surprised [and I am] sorry to hear that.”