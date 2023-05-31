Kim Zolciak Completes Parenting Course Amid Messy Kroy Biermann Divorce

Working on it! Kim Zolciak-Biermann completed a parenting course on navigating family change amid her and Kroy Biermann’s messy divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, filed a certificate of completion with the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia on Friday, May 26, per documents obtained by Us Weekly. The four-hour online course — which was presented by The Center for Navigating Family Change — was held on Thursday, May 25.

Zolciak-Biermann filed for divorce from the retired linebacker, 37, earlier this month. The Bravolebrity listed the couple’s date of separation as April 30. Since calling it quits, the exes — who tied the knot in 2011 — have made headlines for their contentious divorce proceedings and custody battle.

In divorce paperwork of his own, Biermann filed for sole legal and physical custody of the pair’s four children: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kane and Kaia, 9. The retired athlete previously adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Amid the custody battle, Zolciak-Biermann filed a motion on May 16 requesting that her estranged husband undergo drug testing. In documents obtained by Us, the Florida native claimed to have seen Biermann “smoking marijuana” and stated that she has “serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children” while under his care.

The former Atlanta Falcons athlete, for his part, has made claims of his own regarding his ex’s ability to parent their children. In court docs obtained by Us on May 22, Biermann requested that the Dancing With the Stars alum take a psychological evaluation, alleging that she “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to [his] filing for divorce.”

The Montana native further claimed that Zolciak-Biermann has been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance,” to the point that she cannot properly care for their kids.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that the duo owe $1.1 million in back taxes. A source exclusively told Us amid the reality stars’ breakup that the “financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” adding that “the tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

Despite the current hostility between them, the Don’t Be Tardy alums’ split came as a shock to their fans and people who knew them. Andy Cohen reacted to the news during an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live earlier this month, noting that the pair “seemed very much in love.”

He continued: “I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get. They were a couple that I thought they were in it for the long haul. [I was] very surprised [and I am] sorry to hear that.”

Despite his disbelief, the talk show host, 54, later recalled expressing concerns to Zolciak-Biermann about the couple’s finances.

“There are so many clips of me saying to Kim, ‘I am worried about the way you spend your money. He is not a football player, he is a retired football player,’” Cohen said during a May 16 episode of his radio show. “Kroy was a retired football player. They didn’t have the football player money coming in anymore.”