Cashing in? Andy Cohen recalled expressing concerns to Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann about their finances ahead of the couple’s split.

“There are so many clips of me saying to Kim, ‘I am worried about the way you spend your money. He is not a football player, he is a retired football player,'” the producer, 54, said on the Tuesday, May 16, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

The Most Talkative author claimed that he emphasized to Zolciak-Biermann, 44, that it wasn’t savvy to spend excessively without saving. “Kroy was a retired football player. They didn’t have the football player money coming in anymore,” he added.

Biermann, 37, was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2008. He met the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum at a charity even two years later, and the twosome exchanged vows in November 2011. They share four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. The linebacker also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s two eldest daughters — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 — whom she welcomed in previous relationships.

The Montana native sat out the majority of the 2013 NFL season due to an injury. He was offered a new contract from the Georgia team in 2015 following his recovery, later signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. Biermann was released by the organization in late 2016.

Despite his departure from professional football, the former athlete continued to make a name for himself on Bravo alongside Zolciak-Biermann. The duo were featured on their own reality series, Don’t Be Tardy, for eight seasons until its 2021 cancellation.

Speculation about the pair’s financial status ran rampant before Us Weekly confirmed on May 8 that Biermann and the Dancing With the Stars alum are going their separate ways. Both TV personalities filed their own divorce paperwork, listing their date of separation as April 30.

Shortly before their breakup made headlines, TMZ reported that the now-estranged couple owe $1.15 million in unpaid taxes.

Us previously confirmed in February that the duo’s five-bedroom Georgia mansion is in foreclosure. An auction was initially scheduled for the property — which was purchased in 2012 for $880,000 — but was canceled by the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC.

As news broke about Biermann and the “Tardy for the Party” singer’s divorce, a source exclusively told Us that “financial issues” played a part in their decision to call it quits. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult,” the insider explained earlier this month. “The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

The twosome have since unfollowed one another via Instagram — but they’ve still been living under the same roof. In his divorce filing, Biermann requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of the pair’s children and asked for “exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence.” He also asked that Zolciak-Biermann “be restrained and enjoined from coming” to their house after she “vacates” the property.

Fans were shocked to hear that the reality stars were pulling the plug on their marriage — and so was Cohen. During the May 9 episode of his radio show, the Daddy Diaries author revealed he reached out to Zolciak-Biermann in the wake of her split.

“[I] sent my condolences, because it’s a sad thing. They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love,” he explained. “I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get. They were a couple that I thought they were in it for the long haul. [I was] very surprised [and I am] sorry to hear that.”