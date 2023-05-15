From New Year’s Eve to behind-the-scenes of Bravo. Andy Cohen documented 2022 in his new book, Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, and Us Weekly is rounding up the biggest nuggets for reality TV fans.

The 54-year-old host began his latest memoir reeling from his infamous drunken rant about Bill de Blasio (he wasn’t a fan of the then-Mayor of New York City) on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show. While he got a lot of positive feedback about the political tirade — including a text from Tyler Cameron (keep scrolling for more!) — he revealed that he didn’t hear back from Ryan Seacrest following his criticism of the ABC broadcast.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Cohen said on air at the time as Journey performed without former frontman Steve Perry. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

Two months later, he and Seacrest crossed paths for the first time at Mark Consuelos’ birthday party and the American Idol host didn’t bring up the NYE diss (or his unanswered text from Cohen) at the bash. As some fans know, the drama led to CNN banning alcohol from the 2022-23 broadcast — a move that Cohen joked “only” Seacrest thought was a good idea after he read the former Live cohost’s interview about the decision as Erika Jayne and Chrissy Teigen told him to drink anyway and Tamra Judge suggested he do mushrooms.

Throughout the Daddy Diaries, Cohen navigates how to balance life with son Ben and daughter Lucy (Kyle Richards and Kandi Burruss were the only Housewives who knew he was expecting baby No. 2 before his daughter was born via surrogate in April 2022) and his various jobs, including hosting Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and producing Real Housewives.

There’s endless references to his daily interactions with the Housewives — including Jill Zarin texting to ask for producers to update her WWHL headshot, Brandi Glanville reaching out to be “set up with the captain from Below Deck Down Under” (Jason Chambers) and RHOC alums Alexis Bellino and Meghan King trying to score spots on Ultimate Girls Trip. Cohen also shares his dinner dates with A-list pals John Mayer, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kelly Ripa, Anderson Cooper and more.

“Anderson read it, and he loved it. He thinks it’s comical,” Cohen told USA Today ahead of the May 9 release. “I worked hard to try to name as many names as I could and be as dishy as I could. I’m a good editor for myself, and I push myself to be vulnerable and be gossipy and be self-deprecating, and all the things I know I need to be for the book to be a success.”

Scroll through for more noteworthy moments from Cohen’s book: